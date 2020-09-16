Gauteng has a plan to deal with deaths as funeral parlours strike, says MEC

The department of forensic pathology services in Gauteng has partnered with the provincial emergency medical services (EMS) to help collect the remains of those who die at home during the funeral undertakers' strike.

Acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo visited Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Wednesday to assess the affect of the strike.

“We are satisfied with how Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is handling the management of bodies during this period,” he said.

A handful of protesters have been gathered outside the hospital since Monday. They protested in song, holding aloft a coffin as part of their demonstration.

Mamabolo said there had been similar demonstrations at other facilities but assured residents that mortuaries had not been affected.