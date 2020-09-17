South Africa

Suspected Sassa fraudsters granted bail of R10,000 each

17 September 2020 - 14:17
Two men who were allegedly planning to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail, while a third failed in his bid to be released from custody.
Two men who were allegedly planning to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail, while a third failed in his bid to be released from custody.
Image: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

Two of the three men who allegedly planned to hack the Sassa system and steal money intended for social grants have been granted bail by the Nelspruit magistrate’s court, the Hawks said.

Brian Mfundo Masina, 28, and Moses Khumalo, 36, were each granted R10,000 bail on Wednesday, while their accomplice, 40-year-old Mathole Sydwel Masilela, saw his bail bid fail.

The trio was arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation unit during an intelligence-driven operation in Mbombela on July 24.

“This followed a tip-off that they had approached a Sassa official and enticed her to assist them in hacking into the Sassa system to register bogus beneficiaries,” Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.

Sekgotodi said Masilela was denied bail after it came to light that he was already on R30,000 bail regarding similar offences in East London, where he allegedly targeted social grant outlets and post offices.

Sekgotodi said an electronic device which was intended to be used to extract information, a laptop, a scanner, Sassa cards and the suspect’s vehicle were seized during the operation.

If the ploy had worked, the trio would have had access to Sassa beneficiaries' accounts. It was not clear whether any of them had ties to Sassa.

The three face charges of corruption, fraud, conspiracy to commit an offence and contravention of the Electronic Communications Act. The matter was postponed to October 22, pending further investigation.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts

Four months after the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant for unemployed individuals was announced, scores of people have not received ...
News
1 day ago

Sassa launches online portal for grant applications

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has launched an online grant application portal
News
2 days ago

Medical doctor charged in R25m Sassa disability grant fraud

Dr Thabani Cebekhulu, 51, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Monday for fraud.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean farmer describes losing home of 22 years in fresh land grab Africa
  2. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
  3. Rampaging Moz militants seize SA resorts Africa
  4. Zanu-PF accuses ANC envoys of meddling in Zimbabwe's affairs Africa
  5. Glenwood toddler critical after pit bull attack South Africa

Latest Videos

Gatherings, eased curfew and international travel: SA to move to lockdown level ...
'We are starving!' SA artists protest lack of government support in Pretoria

Related articles

  1. Failed plan to hack Sassa and steal grant money lands three behind bars South Africa
  2. Sassa launches online portal for grant applications South Africa
  3. Scores of Sassa beneficiaries in the dark about their R350 grant payouts South Africa
X