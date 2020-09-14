Sassa launches online portal for grant applications
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has launched an online grant-application portal.
The new system will enable the public to apply for child support, and older persons and foster child grants.
“This should be a relief to grant applicants as it will save them the inconvenience of standing in queues at Sassa offices to apply for their grants,” the agency said in a statement.
“The added advantage is that the convenience of online application eliminates the risk of being infected by Covid-19 ... because there will be no need to gather at public places to apply.”
The self-service portal will be available via mobile phone and computer.
“The turnaround time is 10 days provided that the applicant supplies all the stipulated documents,” Sassa said.
“Feedback to applicants will be sent via SMS to those with no e-mail addresses and an e-mail response will be sent to applicants choosing to be contacted by e-mail.”
Sassa said the system would be tested from Monday, September 25.
TimesLIVE