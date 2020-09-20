South Africa

WATCH | 34 people, including pupils, crammed into taxi in Free State

20 September 2020 - 15:17 By Iavan Pijoos
In the video doing the rounds on social media, a law enforcement official counts the pupils as they exit the taxi.
Image: Screengrab of video

A Free State taxi driver has been arrested after 34 people, including schoolchildren, were found crammed into a taxi in Harrismith, the provincial department of police, roads and transport said on Sunday.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, a law official is seen counting the pupils as they exit the taxi.

The headcount revealed a total of 34 people, including pupils, crammed into the taxi.

All appear to be wearing masks.

Department spokesperson Hillary Mophethe said the incident happened on Friday.

Mophethe said the driver was charged for overloading and defeating the ends of justice.

The taxi has been impounded.

Harrismith N3 . 34 People in the Taxi. Driver was charged for overloading and Defeating the ends of Justice. The Taxi has been impounded.

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Friday, September 18, 2020

TimesLIVE

