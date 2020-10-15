'It's December outside' - Mzansi weighs in on SA's national state of disaster extension

Social media was flooded with reaction to government's decision to extend the national state of disaster by a month, with some questioning the effectiveness of extending the national state of disaster.

The extension was announced on Wednesday by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The state of disaster was expected to end on Thursday but will now end on November 15. It was initially introduced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on March 15, to allow the government to put together regulations that would curb the spread of Covid-19.

The minister gazetted the extension on Wednesday and said it was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

The minister said the extension period will buy cabinet time to introduce a “progressive” and “responsible” return to normal and to introduce measures that will prevent a second wave of the pandemic.

The department of health said SA had identified 696,414 positive cases and registered 18,151 deaths. There were 1,877 new cases on Wednesday.