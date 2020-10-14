Politics

SA's national state of disaster extended for another month

14 October 2020 - 15:31 By TimesLIVE
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File picture.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended the national state of disaster for another month.

Dlamini-Zuma signed a gazette on Wednesday confirming the extension of the coronavirus-enforced state of disaster. It was due to expire on October 15.

She said it was done “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the [Covid-19] disaster”.

The state of disaster will now be in place until November 15.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

