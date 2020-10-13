Should the national state of disaster continue past Thursday? Here are some reactions

The national state of disaster is due to come to an end on Thursday, and plans on whether it will be extended are yet to be announced.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster on March 15 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The declaration was made to enable government to put together an integrated and co-ordinated disaster management plan that would focus on preventing and reducing the spread of Covid-19 infections.

It was initially due to end on June 15 but was extended to July 15.

However, due to the number of Covid-19 cases being reported at the time, cooperative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended it again by a month to August 15.