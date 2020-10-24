Golf GTI driver 'rammed hijackers' to escape

Ammunition and what appeared to be a police appointment certificate were found in a vehicle allegedly used in an attempted hijacking near Verulam, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a 37-year-old woman was allegedly accosted by unknown men near her home In Mhlasini Road who demanded her vehicle on Friday.

“She managed to drive off and lost control of her vehicle ... The suspects fled the area and their vehicle was later found abandoned on Quarry Road in Redcliffe. A magazine with 20 rounds of ammunition and a [police] appointment certificate were recovered inside the vehicle.”

Mbele said the vehicle was impounded and a case of attempted carjacking was opened at Verulam police station for investigation.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said in a statement on Saturday that a SAPS identification card was found in the black Toyota Corolla that was involved in the incident in the Hazelmere area.

Rusa's Prem Balram said the Corolla was recovered by their members near the quarry in Redcliffe shortly after heavily armed suspects attempted to hijack the motorist driving a VW Golf GTI a few kilometres away.

“The victim managed to ram the suspects vehicle after she was accosted by the gunmen on a gravel road near her residence. She then lost control of her car and drove into a ditch. The hijackers fled in their vehicle which was damaged.”

Balram said Rusa were alerted to the incident shortly before 6pm.

“Reaction officers conducted an extensive search for the suspects and spotted their vehicle on Quarry Road. The four men seated in the vehicle fled on foot through an informal settlement when they noticed approaching vehicles.”