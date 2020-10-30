WATCH | Tow truck driver killed after pursuing CIT heist robbers - reports

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said on their arrival at the scene at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Ontdekkers roads, they found a "blown up" armoured vehicle on the side of the road.

“On assessment, medics found a security officer had sustained minor soft-tissue injuries.”

He was treated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Meiring said after a few minutes, ER24 paramedics were called to 14th Avenue for a shooting incident, believed to have been related to the CIT heist.

“At the scene, medics found a man lying inside a towing recovery vehicle. Assessments showed he had sustained a fatal gunshot wound in his chest.”

He was declared dead on the scene.

Further details surrounding this incident are not yet known.