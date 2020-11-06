4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal
TV personality Katlego Maboe's alleged cheating scandal continues to make headlines, after the woman he allegedly had an affair with broke her silence on Thursday.
Maboe came under fire last month when a viral video showed him confessing to cheating on his partner, Monique Muller.
Here are four must-read stories about the scandal.
The viral video
In a viral video that lifted the lid on the couple's love life, Katlego admitted to cheating on Monique, allegedly with Nikita Murray.
In a statement Maboe released after the video, he admitted to being unfaithful, saying that he and Muller were “undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation”.
He also denied the allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.
Suspension due to pending investigation
As a result of the allegations, Maboe was pulled from the Expresso show, pending an internal investigation.
“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner.
“We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice. We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously. Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Mr Maboe will not be appearing on The Expresso Morning Show,” the production company for the show, Cardova Productions, said in a statement.
OUTsurance, a company that Katlego was the face of, also suspended all adverts featuring the TV presenter.
In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the company said, “It was decided that Katlego and his family should be afforded the space and time to deal with this matter. As part of that discussion, the proposal was to, in the meantime, suspend all advertisements featuring Katlego.”
Petition to 'Bring back Katlego Maboe'
On social media, fans of the TV presenter started a petition to “Bring back Katlego Maboe”.
So far, more than 67,300 people have signed the petition with an updated goal of 75,000 signatures.
“If OUTsurance doesn't bring Katlego back, this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott OUTsurance until [they] bring the poor guy back on our screens again,” it read.
OUTsurance payment
Amid the allegations, OUTsurance revealed that it paid Maboe for all his featured “Changa daai ding” campaigns.
In a statement, OUTsurance head of client relations Natasha Kawulesar said Maboe was not an employee of the company or a permanent contractor to the company.
“He is a professional actor who is paid on a campaign by campaign basis,” she said.
“Katlego has received his full compensation from OUTsurance for all past as well as the current campaign in which he was featured. This includes performance as well as full usage fees for the entire campaign.”
Murray's side of the story
On Thursday, Murray's lawyer, Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants, labelled the viral video “malicious”.
In a statement on behalf of her and her husband, Bergh said his clients were very upset “about the wild allegations flying around in the media”.
Vincent said Murray had undergone a medical test, which confirmed she has no sexually transmitted disease.
“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease. The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”