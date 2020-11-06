4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal

TV personality Katlego Maboe's alleged cheating scandal continues to make headlines, after the woman he allegedly had an affair with broke her silence on Thursday.

Maboe came under fire last month when a viral video showed him confessing to cheating on his partner, Monique Muller.

Here are four must-read stories about the scandal.

The viral video

In a viral video that lifted the lid on the couple's love life, Katlego admitted to cheating on Monique, allegedly with Nikita Murray.

In a statement Maboe released after the video, he admitted to being unfaithful, saying that he and Muller were “undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation”.

He also denied the allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.