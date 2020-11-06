South Africa

4 must-read stories about the Katlego Maboe ‘cheating’ scandal

06 November 2020 - 09:16
Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigations into abuse allegations levelled against him.
Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigations into abuse allegations levelled against him.
Image: Jaime Lizamore

TV personality Katlego Maboe's alleged cheating scandal continues to make headlines, after the woman he allegedly had an affair with broke her silence on Thursday.

Maboe came under fire last month when a viral video showed him confessing to cheating on his partner, Monique Muller.

Here are four must-read stories about the scandal.

The viral video

In a viral video that lifted the lid on the couple's love life, Katlego admitted to cheating on Monique, allegedly with Nikita Murray.

In a statement Maboe released after the video, he admitted to being unfaithful, saying that he and Muller were “undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation”. 

He also denied the allegations of abuse that were levelled against him and leaked on social media.

Katlego Maboe addresses abuse and cheating allegations after viral video

Expresso Morning Show takes TV personality off air pending outcome of investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Suspension due to pending investigation

As a result of the allegations, Maboe was pulled from the Expresso show, pending an internal investigation.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner.

“We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice. We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously. Until such time as the matter has been fully investigated, and pending the outcome, Mr Maboe will not be appearing on The Expresso Morning Show,” the production company for the show, Cardova Productions, said in a statement.

OUTsurance, a company that Katlego was the face of, also suspended all adverts featuring the TV presenter.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, the company said, “It was decided that Katlego and his family should be afforded the space and time to deal with this matter. As part of that discussion, the proposal was to, in the meantime, suspend all advertisements featuring Katlego.”

Petition to 'Bring back Katlego Maboe'

On social media, fans of the TV presenter started a petition to “Bring back Katlego Maboe”. 

So far, more than 67,300 people have signed the petition with an updated goal of 75,000 signatures.

“If OUTsurance doesn't bring Katlego back, this petition will be signed by South Africans to boycott OUTsurance until [they] bring the poor guy back on our screens again,” it read.

More than 43,000 fans sign petition to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after he was taken off air

Katlego Maboe was taken off air pending the outcome of investigation into abuse allegations levelled against him
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

OUTsurance payment

Amid the allegations, OUTsurance revealed that it paid Maboe for all his featured “Changa daai ding” campaigns.

In a statement, OUTsurance head of client relations Natasha Kawulesar said Maboe was not an employee of the company or a permanent contractor to the company.

“He is a professional actor who is paid on a campaign by campaign basis,” she said.

“Katlego has received his full compensation from OUTsurance for all past as well as the current campaign in which he was featured. This includes performance as well as full usage fees for the entire campaign.” 

OUTsurance reveals pulling Katlego Maboe adverts 'off air' had no financial impact on him

OUTsurance has paid Katlego Maboe his full compensation for the campaigns in which he has featured.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Murray's side of the story

On Thursday, Murray's lawyer, Vincent Bergh of Liquor Law and Business Consultants, labelled the viral video “malicious”.

In a statement on behalf of her and her husband, Bergh said his clients were very upset “about the wild allegations flying around in the media”. 

Vincent said Murray had undergone a medical test, which confirmed she has no sexually transmitted disease.

“Due to these allegations, Mrs Murray had undergone a medical test to confirm that she has no sexually transmitted disease. The claims by Mr Maboe that Mrs Murray was the cause of him contracting the STD as accused of by the person who made the video, is therefore irresponsible and impossible.”

Nikita Murray breaks her silence on Katlego Maboe viral 'cheating' video

Nikita Murray's legal team has come out to set the record straight after she was implicated by TV personality Katlego Maboe in a viral “cheating” ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  3. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  4. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  5. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X