Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson and Durban activist Satish Dhupelia dies of Covid-19 complications

Durban community activist and great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Satish Dhupelia has died, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Dhupelia died of Covid-19 related complications, according to his sister, Uma.

"My beloved brother has passed on after a month of illness with pneumonia, a superbug contacted in hospital and then Covid-19 also contracted while he was being treated. He suffered a major cardiac arrest this evening," she said in a social media post.

Dhupelia's cousin, Kidar Ramgobin also confirmed the news which he said saddened the family.

"I can confirm he passed away, it was around 16h30 this afternoon. He had a massive heart attack and they could not revive him after that," said Ramgobin.

Dhupelia celebrated his birthday on Thursday with a post in which he thanked friends and family for their wishes.