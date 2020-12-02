South Africa

Unions and government to square off in court over salary freeze

02 December 2020 - 07:00
Unions, including some affiliated to Cosatu, will head to court over a wage increase dispute with government. File photo.
Unions, including some affiliated to Cosatu, will head to court over a wage increase dispute with government. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

The Labour Appeals Court is expected to handle a major wage dispute case brought by public service unions against the government on Wednesday.

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu), the Democratic Nursing Association of SA (Denosa), the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and other unions are engaged in a legal battle with government to compel it to carry out the final phase of a three-year collective wage agreement. 

In heads of argument, lawyers for the three unions state the collective agreement, reached in January 2018 and concluded in May of that year, is binding.

Against such odds, could this be Mboweni’s ‘eunuch-in-a-harem’ moment?

The finance minister is a reformer, but is hemmed in on all sides, and most of all by his own team
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

“The government may not, however, seek to escape its obligations by relying on the change of circumstances. The state was fully aware it would have to lawfully find a source for the R30.2bn and opted to conclude the collective agreement for self-serving reasons,” said Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi. 

The lawyers representing the unions agree that when the agreement was concluded in 2018, it was unforeseen the government’s position might change for the worse as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.  

They argue that by virtue of the fact that the finance minister is a member of the cabinet and the cabinet approved the offer in January 2018, national treasury had granted its approval, constitutionally, and the minister is not permitted to renege on a cabinet decision. 

Business Day reports the department of public service and administration has asked to delay the case until after February 1 to allow further time for negotiation, but that unions have rebuffed this.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Government-union showdown over salary increases headed for more talks

The government has asked unions to postpone the long-awaited court case on wage increases for public sector workers until after February 1, saying it ...
Politics
19 hours ago

SABC news staff confront bosses over retrenchments, refuse to go on air

SABC news employees at Auckland Park embarked on a go-slow, with some allegedly refusing to go on air, in a dispute over looming retrenchments on ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. House and wedding for Powerball millionaire — as search is on for R53m Lotto ... South Africa
  2. Zim businessman takes on Sars over R600m in confiscated gold coins South Africa
  3. 'As long as everyone is happy': Duduzane Zuma 'open' to polygamy South Africa
  4. Firm linked to ANC official’s fiancée gets big contract despite tender being ... News
  5. Cloud over pastor Shepherd Bushiri's extradition, as he appears in Lilongwe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
'You don't have to be arrogant!': Mpofu & Gordhan clash at state capture inquiry
X