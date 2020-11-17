SABC news staff on a go-slow, refuse to go on air

SABC news employees at Auckland Park embarked on a go-slow, with some allegedly refusing to go on air, in a dispute over looming retrenchments on Tuesday.

This followed an announcement by the public broadcaster that it would be retrenching 400 staff members, though there were about 170 vacancies that employees could apply for.

Staff at the broadcaster's headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, have been taking part in lunchtime pickets since Monday.