'Double trouble' for Cape Town as Covid-19 infections accelerate

In the southern health subdistrict, which includes the Cape Flats community of Philippi, it has taken 12 days for active infections to grow from 525 to 1,076.

The doubling rate is also 12 days in the Klipfontein subdistrict, where there are 464 active infections in suburbs such as Delft, Delft South, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Manenberg.

In Cape Town as a whole there are 5,182 active infections, double the number 13 days ago. And in the Western Cape there are 10,706 active infections, double the number 14 days ago.

At the peak of Covid-19's first wave in the Western Cape, there were 17,612 active infections on July 6. By October 1, this had fallen to 2,115, but the rate of increase since then has matched the incline at the height of the first wave.

Hospitalisations are growing at a lower rate. It has taken three weeks for patients admitted with Covid-19 in the Western Cape to double to 1,266. The number of patients in intensive care has doubled in 17 days.

The Garden Route towns of Mossel Bay, George, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay had 3,506 active infections on Thursday.

