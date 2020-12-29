Military help sought to enforce new Covid-19 restrictions: Bheki Cele

Both the national and Western Cape governments are seeking the assistance of the military in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Police minister Bheki Cele said at a media briefing on Tuesday regarding the new lockdown regulations under level 3 that discussions are underway for members of the defence force to assist with enforcement.

Enhanced enforcement will be required because of the 9pm to 6am curfew; the ban on the sale, distribution and transportation of alcohol; the prohibition on social gatherings; the prohibition on entering public parks and beaches in hotspot provinces; the closure of nightclubs, bars, shebeens and taverns; and the legal requirement to wear a mask in public places.