South Africa

IN QUOTES | Sihle Zikalala warns against 'false sense of security', says Covid-19 reinfection is possible

18 January 2021 - 07:20
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala expressed concern about Covid-19 patients who avoid going to hospital 'until it is too late' due to fears about being unable to receive visitors for the duration of their admission.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Sunday said those who believe they will not be reinfected with the coronavirus have a “false sense of security.”

The premier said such claims are not only untrue, but are also insensitive.

Zikalala was addressing a media briefing on the state of the pandemic in the province.

The premier also expressed concern about patients who avoid going to hospitals “until it is too late” due to fears about being unable to receive visitors for the duration of their admission.

KwaZulu-Natal has the second highest number of Covid-19 cases after Gauteng. According to the latest report from the health ministry, the province’s accumulative number of infections is 279,974.

Here are five quotes from the premier's address:

Hospitals not yet full

“It is important that we indicate our hospitals are not yet full, but the numbers are increasing and the number of people succumbing to Covid-19 has also increased our bed capacity and oxygen supply.”

You can be reinfected 

“Such statements [claims about beating the coronavirus] are dangerous and perhaps even insensitive at a time when so many people are in mourning having lost their loved ones. They are dangerous in the sense that they create a false sense of security that implies that when people recover from Covid-19, they will not contract the coronavirus again.

When infected, go to hospital immediately 

“We remain concerned that far too many people are responding late to these symptoms and arriving at our health care facilities when it is simply too difficult or impossible to save them. We know many are sceptical of being admitted to hospital for various reasons, including that they will not be able to receive visitors.”

Vaccination rollout

“We are putting in place a plan that will ensure we roll out vaccines quickly when they become available. Our starting point is education and awareness, and debunking the myths that surround the vaccine. We are increasing our testing and screening capabilities and are working on vaccination sites in all the districts of our province, ensuring they are in a good state of readiness.”

Impact of lockdown 

“We believe the level 3 restrictions are making an impact in reducing transmissions. The immediate effect is felt at our hospitals where trauma units are able to focus more on Covid-19 patients. Through our law enforcement Operation Vala we are monitoring non-compliance with level 3 and illegal sales of alcohol.”

