South Africa

Power cuts will add to pandemic woes for SA's ailing economy - IMF

28 January 2021 - 08:29 By Reuters
The IMF has warned that power cuts will add to pandemic woes for SA's ailing economy.
The IMF has warned that power cuts will add to pandemic woes for SA's ailing economy.
Image: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

The coronavirus has hit SA's already ailing economy hard and power cuts by state-owned utility Eskom will likely make things worse, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

The global lender in 2020 approved a $4.3bn emergency loan for SA.

Africa's most advanced economy was already in recession before the coronavirus struck. It also has the continent's most infections, with more than 1.4 million cases and close to 42,000 deaths to date.

The IMF forecasts a contraction of 7.5% in 2020 GDP, while 2021 growth is seen at only 2.8%.

In a statement following the end of two weeks of virtual meetings with SA authorities, the lender warned that a return of nationwide electricity outages by debt-laden state utility Eskom would put further pressure on growth and public finances.

"Recurring power outages in the midst of a deep recession underscore the need for bold action to redefine Eskom’s business model so that it becomes self-sustaining," the IMF said.

"Reining in large fiscal deficits and debt will require containing the public wage bill and avoiding ill-targeted subsidies and transfers to inefficient state-owned enterprises."

READ MORE

Open the beaches and let the wine flow, Winde pleads with Ramaphosa

Thousands of jobs and billions of rand are haemorrhaging from the Western Cape’s economy, premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday as he called for a ...
Politics
1 day ago

R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund launched to help women, the disabled and black entrepreneurs break into the sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched the fund on Tuesday, at a time when Covid-19 national lockdown regulations have ravaged the usually lucrative ...
Politics
1 day ago

More delistings on cards for JSE

Pandemic and weak economy push smaller firms to quit bourse
Business
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  2. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. DBE to end confusion with single set of guidelines on reopening of schools News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X