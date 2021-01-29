South Africa

Partner accused of killing mom and daughter at lodge to apply for bail

29 January 2021 - 12:29
Chantelle Ash and nine-month-old Tasneem were found murdered at a Limpopo lodge. Their alleged killer Mohammad Nasir is due back in court on Friday.
Chantelle Ash and nine-month-old Tasneem were found murdered at a Limpopo lodge. Their alleged killer Mohammad Nasir is due back in court on Friday.
Image: Via Facebook

A 29-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the murders of Chantelle Ash and their nine-month-old daughter Tasneem at a Limpopo lodge two weeks ago was expected to make a formal bail application on Friday.    

Mohammad Nasir was apprehended in Brixton, Johannesburg, hours after the 20-year-old mother and infant were found dead at a lodge along the R518 near Masodi village in Limpopo. 

He made his first court appearance at the Mokerong magistrate’s court on January 22. 

The deceased had been strangled with their hands tied from the back. Their decomposing bodies were discovered by a lodge receptionist.  

“The couple rented a room for overnight accommodation without providing their personal information and promised the receptionist they would check out the next day, at 9am on January 13,” said police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.  

“The following day, the receptionist decided to check on them and made the gruesome discovery. There was no presence of the male person who came to the lodge with them.”

The motive behind the incident was unclear but police could not rule out the possibility of domestic violence.

Investigations were ongoing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man suspected of killing mom and toddler at Limpopo lodge arrested in Johannesburg

Police made a breakthrough in the murders of a 20-year-old mother and nine-month-old infant at a lodge in Limpopo this week.
News
1 week ago

Neighbours find woman buried in shallow grave, husband arrested

When a wife was not seen the day after neighbours heard an argument the previous evening, their suspicions were aroused.
News
2 weeks ago

Mdantsane child, 4, watches her mother being gunned down

A four-year-old girl watched in terror as her mother was killed in cold blood on New Year's Day.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  3. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  4. Kemp by name, unkempt by nature, genius at law: remembering Kemp J Kemp News
  5. Man builds dream house over 10 years with his hands South Africa

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X