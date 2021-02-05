'The image of her blood haunts me': Man mourns partner shot in robbery

Oupa Maebane sits on a rustic wooden bench, with his face contorted in a grimace of pain as he recalls the recent murder of the mother of his children, Faith Maba, during a house robbery.



He and other members of the Segwaelane community in Brits live in fear after weeks of being terrorised by a group of thieves, who are allegedly responsible for multiple house robberies in the area...