South Africa

'The image of her blood haunts me': Man mourns partner shot in robbery

05 February 2021 - 06:00

Oupa Maebane sits on a rustic wooden bench, with his face contorted in a grimace of pain as he recalls the recent murder of the mother of his children, Faith Maba, during a house robbery.

He and other members of the Segwaelane community in Brits live in fear after weeks of being terrorised by a group of thieves, who are allegedly responsible for multiple house robberies in the area...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I’m no spoilt brat’: son and ‘sickened’ dad all at sea over R20m yacht News
  2. 11 mistakes on your tax return that could land you in jail for two years South Africa
  3. Corrupt KZN officials who 'helped' pass learner drivers to be sentenced South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma postpones meeting with #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile Politics
  5. Four Durban men granted bail after alleged robbery of foreigner and girlfriend South Africa

Latest Videos

Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...
SA lockdown restrictions eased: Booze & beaches are back as first vaccines ...
X