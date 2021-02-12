South Africa

Pastor who turned teen twins' plea for help into rape ordeal is jailed

12 February 2021 - 20:37
The sentence was handed down by the Oudtshoorn regional court in the Western Cape.
The sentence was handed down by the Oudtshoorn regional court in the Western Cape.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

When teenage twins turned to a pastor at a local church for help with a personal matter in 2018 he took advantage of the situation and raped them instead.

Justice has now finally been served with the pastor, 50-year-old Freddie Jafta, being convicted on various charges of rape and sentenced to 25 and 15 years' imprisonment respectively. The sentences will run concurrently.

Police management on Friday lauded investigators for securing the hefty sentences in the Oudtshoorn regional court.

“The victims, now 18 years old, visited the man who is a pastor at a local church in Dysselsdorp during May 2018 to seek assistance regarding a personal matter,” said police spokesperson Sgt Christopher Spies.

“He took advantage of the situation and raped them on separate occasions. The one twin reported the incidents to her mother on January 16 2019 who alerted the police. The other twin echoed the allegations.”

“Violence against women and children remains one of the priorities of the police. This conviction and sentence will send a clear message to perpetrators who see the personal circumstances of girls as an opportunity to violate them. They will face the full might of the law when such incidents are reported,” said Spies.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Nearly 500 arrested for rape, assault and kidnapping in KZN in two months

KZN detectives arrested 483 people during December and January for crimes including rape, sexual assault, assault, concealment of birth, kidnapping ...
News
1 day ago

'Obsessed' KZN neighbour sentenced to life imprisonment for rape

A KwaZulu-Natal man, Lindokuhle Mlangeni, has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus five years for raping and kidnapping his 18-year neighbour.
News
8 hours ago

72-year-old raped, robbed: Attacker jailed for 20 years

A man who raped an elderly woman in her home - and returned two days later to attack her again - has been sentenced by the Kimberley high court.
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘I will appear before Zondo - even if it costs me my home,’ says Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  2. Flashy director of KZN forex company arrested and charged on 194 counts of fraud South Africa
  3. Prosecution is 'fruits of a poisoned tree' - Dali Mpofu for Norma Mngoma South Africa
  4. Second IT exec arrested for R130m Cell C fraud South Africa
  5. Cabinet extends national state of disaster to March South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X