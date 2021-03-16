South Africa

Three in court for allegedly defrauding NSFAS of R1.4m

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
16 March 2021 - 13:32
Three people were expected to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) of R1.4m. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ LE MOAL OLIVIER

Three people, aged between 32 and 40, were expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) of R1.4m.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said their arrests follow an intensive investigation conducted by the provincial commercial crime unit.

It is alleged that between October 2015 until August 22 2016 a known suspect allegedly forwarded money into three different bank accounts that were unknown to the institution. The money was for NSFAS and was supposed to be deposited to students who were financially needy in one of the colleges in Durban.

“The total amount of money that was defrauded is R1.4m,” she said.

A case of fraud was opened at the KwaMakhutha police station.

Mbele said acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrests.

TimesLIVE

