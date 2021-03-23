Cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder have previous cases

Records shed light on police officers’ pasts

Three of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba have had previous brushes with the law, including attempted murder and drunken driving.



Sowetan has established that public order policing (POP) unit officers Cidrass Motseothata, 43, Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, have had run-ins with the law. Some of their cases date back to 2008...