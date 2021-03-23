South Africa

Cops accused of Mthokozisi Ntumba’s murder have previous cases

Records shed light on police officers’ pasts

23 March 2021 - 08:19 By Tankiso Makhetha and Penwell Dlamini

Three of the four police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba have had previous  brushes with the law, including attempted murder and drunken driving.

Sowetan has established that public order policing (POP) unit officers Cidrass Motseothata, 43, Madimetsa Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, have had run-ins with the law. Some of their cases date back to 2008...

