COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Tourism first! Island of Phuket in mass vaccination drive ahead of the rest of Thailand

April 05 2021 - 09:47
Greece pledges more support for businesses as shops reopen
Greece will provide more financial aid to businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions in April, the finance minister said on Monday, as shops reopened despite surging case numbers that have put health services under severe strain.
Last week the government announced the easing of some restrictions to relieve widespread lockdown fatigue, allowing small retail shops selling non-essential goods to reopen, under so-called click-away and click-in-shopping modes.
Under the rules, consumers will need to make appointments and comply with a three-hour limit for shopping and retailers cannot allow more than one customer per 25 square metres.
The measure excludes shopping malls and department stores in the Athens area which will remain closed and in three regions with severe infection levels, including the major northern city of Thessaloniki, shops will remain closed.
April 05 2021 - 07:17
Covid tests twice a week to get UK out of lockdown
People in England will be offered a free rapid COVID-19 test twice a week, as part of plans to further ease Britain's lockdown and open shops, pubs, and restaurants.
April 05 2021 - 07:10
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8,497
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8,497 to 2,893,883, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 50 to 77,013, the tally showed.
April 05 2021 - 07:05
Tourism first! Island of Phuket in mass vaccination drive ahead of the rest of Thailand
In Thailand, it's the all-important tourism sector that has jumped to the head of the Covid-19 vaccination line, with the country's most popular resort island embarking on a mass inoculation programme two months ahead of the rest of the country.
The island of Phuket aims to deliver shots to at least 460,000 people - most of its population - as it gears up for July 1, when vaccinated overseas visitors will no longer be required to quarantine.
Phuket also has its own international airport and tourists would be able to roam the island freely without posing any coronavirus risk to the rest of Thailand's population.
"If we can build immunity for 70-80% of the population on the island, we can receive foreign tourists who have been vaccinated without the need for quarantine," Phuket's Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong told Reuters.
April 05 2021 - 07:00
India's new daily Covid-19 cases surpass 100,000 for first time
India reported a record rise in coronavirus infections on Monday, becoming only the second country after the United States to register more than 100,000 new cases in a day, as hospitals in its worst affected state are overrun by patients.
The country's daily infections have leapt about 12 fold since hitting a multi-month low in early February, when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.
More infectious variants of the virus may have also played a role in the second surge, some epidemiologists say.
With 103,558 new infections, India has now reported 12.6 million cases, the highest after the United States and Brazil, data from the health ministry showed.
Plans for all infected patients moved to one hospital
There are new plans for all Queensland Covid-19 patients to be moved to one hospital in hopes one centralised high-care location could contain the disease.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 12 117 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 463 new cases, which represents a 4% positivity rate. A further 33 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 52 987 to date.