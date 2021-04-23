South Africa

TVET colleges ‘the stepchildren of higher education’

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter
23 April 2021 - 13:02
DA MP Chantel King at Nelson Mandela University.
Image: NAZIZIPHIWO BUSO

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in SA are treated as stepchildren by higher education authorities.

As such, universities are prioritised when the government allocates funding to tertiary institutions, leaving TVET colleges worse off.

This is according to PE TVET College’s Jessie Sarrahwitz-Figg, who told DA MP Chantel King on Thursday this needed to change.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

