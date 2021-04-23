TVET colleges ‘the stepchildren of higher education’

Technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges in SA are treated as stepchildren by higher education authorities.

As such, universities are prioritised when the government allocates funding to tertiary institutions, leaving TVET colleges worse off.

This is according to PE TVET College’s Jessie Sarrahwitz-Figg, who told DA MP Chantel King on Thursday this needed to change.

