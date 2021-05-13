South Africa

'No 1 tsotsi' Khekhe wants his murder case dropped

He didn't kill Wandile Bozwana, argues advocate

13 May 2021 - 10:23 By Tankiso Makhetha
Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela in the North Gauteng High Court.
Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela in the North Gauteng High Court.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The man dubbed Mamelodi’s “Number 1 Tsotsi”, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, says the state has no evidence linking him to the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana and wants to be acquitted from all charges.

This came out during closing arguments in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, where Mathibela stands accused of the 2015 murder of Bozwana and attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi.

Mathibela’s lawyer advocate Gerhard Botha told the court that there was no evidence that linked his client to Bozwana’s murder, save for circumstantial evidence that was based on confession statements made by his co-accused.

To read the full story, please visit SowetanLIVE.

