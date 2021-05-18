‘My baby is not kicking’: medics unable to reach patient as protests sweep across Bloemfontein

A heavily pregnant woman in distress in Bloemfontein in the Free State is afraid her unborn baby might not survive long enough for emergency services to be able to reach her.

Violent service delivery protests in the city have prevented medics from reaching her, disrupted phase 2 of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout and forced many businesses to close their doors.

Nomsa Nqwazana said emergency medical services (EMS) have been unable to reach her sister Dieketseng, who is nine months pregnant, since Monday afternoon.

The family lives in the township of Caleb Motshabi, near Bloemanda.

“Since yesterday morning she has been in a lot of pain. The pain stopped this morning, so we don’t know if the baby is OK or not,” she said on Tuesday.

“The department of health said they can’t reach us because of this strike. We are very scared for the safety of my sister and her baby,” added Nqwazana.