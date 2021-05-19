South Africa

Relax, THAT viral restaurant shooting was not a 'drug lord feud' from 'Bedfordview'

19 May 2021 - 13:30
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo says the shooting did not happen in Bedfordview.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A video of a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Brazil went viral on social media this week, after claims the incident happened in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, sparking outrage and calls for swift police action. 

Brazilian publication Globo reported that the incident happened on Sunday at a restaurant in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul's municipality of Jaboticaba. 

Two people died, including a 51-year-old police commissioner who was buried on Tuesday. He is survived by his two children, aged 10 and 18, and his wife. 

It all started when an argument at one of the restaurant's tables led to a 53-year-old man being shot in the face. He died instantly. 

When the police commissioner approached the shooter, another gun battle ensued.

Both the commissioner and the suspect were shot. The commissioner later died, while the suspect is receiving medical attention at a local hospital.

TimesLIVE reached out to Gauteng police, who were not immediately available to comment on the video. This article will be updated once comment has been received.

Many were outraged by the use of social media to spread misinformation.

“This happened in Brazil and not Bedfordview, let's refrain from pushing fake news,” wrote one user.

“That video of the shooting in 'Bedfordview', was actually not in Bedfordview, but took place in Brazil. Ey, we need to be careful and fact check. Such lies can easily cause panic and fear,” wrote another.

