South Africa

Duo bust for trying to courier heroin to the UK

28 May 2021 - 09:41 By TimesLIVE
A heroin shipment was intercepted at a courier company in Gauteng.
Image: 123RF/Maxim Evdokimov

A Gauteng courier company this week sniffed out a package of heroin destined for the UK and falsely labelled as “documents”.

The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Germiston was called out to investigate, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, said spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The suspects, aged 42 and 44, were remanded in custody on allegations of illegal dealing in drugs after a brief appearance in the Germiston magistrate’s court this week.

Mulamu said they allegedly dropped off a package declared as documents at a courier company in Edenvale on Monday. The consignment was destined to an address in Britain.

The courier company alerted law enforcement as they thought the package was suspicious. 

“The investigation team found 315g of suspected heroine concealed in an envelope,” said Mulamu.

A suspect from Boksburg was initially brought in for questioning and on Wednesday, the two other suspects were questioned.

“They were consequently detained shortly afterwards,” said Mulamu. 

The suspects are expected to make a formal bail application on June 3.

The authorities seized items including a VW Polo suspected to have been used in the commission of crime, Mulamu said.

The investigation continues.

