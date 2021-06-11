DF Malan High School issues public apology over gay pride ban

Cape Town’s DF Malan High has issued a public apology after pupils were banned from staging gay pride events at the school.

The pupils ended up gathering informally during break to celebrate International Pride Month, but were verbally abused by several other pupils. The incident prompted school management to ban further pro-pride events and gatherings at the school.

However, on Friday the school governing body (SGB) issued an apology “regarding how events unfolded” and welcomed a SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) investigation into last week’s incident.

“The SGB has noted the SAHRC’s intention to investigate the events that transpired during a recent gay pride event at the school,” said SGB chairperson Andre Roux.

“Although we have not yet received a formal notice from the SAHRC about the proposed investigation, we would like to provide assurance that the school will give its full co-operation to the activities and officials of the commission. We welcome the investigation in the hope it will be in the best interests for the school and its pupils, and that it will assist us in preventing a repeat of the unfortunate events in the future.”