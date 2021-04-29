Durban man accused of homophobic hate crime denied bail

The man accused of murdering Durban call centre agent Sphamandla Khoza in a suspected homophobic attack has been denied bail.

Thando Mgenge, 25, appeared in the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Wednesday to make his bid for bail, which was opposed by the state.

Khoza's family and LGBTQI+ activists were at the court to voice their opposition to Mgenge being granted bail.

Mgenge handed himself over to the police on March 30, after Khoza's body was found in a ditch near his Ntuzuma home a day earlier.

Natasha Kara, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, told TimesLIVE: “The accused appeared in court on Wednesday for judgment in his bail application.

“Bail was refused in the matter. The matter was postponed to May 31 for further investigation.”

Kara said Mgenge will remain in custody.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance of SA (Glasa) said the court's decision was a “small win” for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Glasa will continue to follow the evolution of the situation in similar hate crimes cases in other provinces,” it said in a Facebook post.