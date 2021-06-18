South Africa

Joburg primary school principal shot dead

18 June 2021 - 09:09
The principal was shot dead inside the school premises. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

The principal of a primary school in Finetown, Johannesburg, was gunned down early on Friday.

Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the principal was killed inside the school premises.

“We are on our way to the school to understand what might have transpired there,” said Mabona.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele confirmed the principal had been shot several times.

A murder case has been opened. No arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. 

