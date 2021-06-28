Gauteng travel, booze bans see Sun International shut doors for 14 days

All of Sun International’s hotels, restaurants and casino properties will be temporarily closed from Monday, after the new Covid-19 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The group said this included the Sun City Resort and Wild Coast Sun.

Graham Wood, group COO of hospitality, said: “The new regulations require our casinos and restaurants to close, but given the new restrictions on leisure travel into and out of Gauteng, alcohol and the curfew, our hotels and resorts will struggle to operate, so we have taken a decision to temporarily close them too.

“We are mindful that government is concerned about the risk of transmission and the need to curtail the rise in new infections. However, these restrictions will have a further negative impact on our tourism industry, the thousands of people employed and the surrounding local communities.