Eskom warns of power glitches as first of three cold fronts hits Western Cape

Severe weather conditions driven by a cold front that made landfall overnight could lead to an increase in electrical faults in the Western Cape, Eskom warned on Monday.

The cold front — the first of three forecast for the province this week — brought heavy rain and strong winds that could “put the network at risk” and “potentially leave customers with prolonged periods without electricity”, warned the power utility.

“Unfortunately, these conditions also affect the restoration efforts of technical teams out in the field.”

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said a low pressure system was expected to move along the west coast, bringing rain to coastal regions and winds speeds of up to 100km/h for parts of the Northern Cape and Central Karoo.

Average wind speeds between 60km/h to 80km/h could be expected along the west coast.