COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The govt has blood on its hands': State blamed for 'ineptitude' on Covid-19
July 04 2021 - 11:08
Indonesia ramps up oxygen output after dozens die amid scarcity
Indonesia has ordered oxygen makers to prioritise medical needs amid growing demand from Covid-19 patients, the government said on Sunday, following more than 60 deaths in a hospital where supply of the life-saving gas was almost exhausted.
The world's fourth most populous nation is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, with Saturday's 27,913 infections becoming the newest of many peaks during the last two weeks.
In a statement, the Sardjito hospital on the island of Java said 63 patients died after it nearly ran out of oxygen over the period from Saturday until early on Sunday, when fresh supplies arrived.
A hospital spokesman could not confirm if all the dead had suffered from Covid-19, however.
In response, the government was asking the gas industry to increase production of medical oxygen, said health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi."We also hope people don't stock up on oxygen," she added, referring to stockpiles that could have the effect of denying the gas to many.
The hospital said that for days before the incident it had sought more supplies of oxygen, but virus patients streaming in since Friday had pushed it beyond its capacity, consuming supply sooner than expected.
The crisis eased when it began to receive more supplies just before dawn on Sunday.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 10:00
UK Covid-19 data looks 'very positive' for lifting lockdown, minister says
The data that will decide if final lockdown restrictions in England can be lifted on July 19 is looking "very positive", thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Sunday.
"The data that we're seeing that the Prime Minister is reviewing at the moment ahead of his decision point on the roadmap looks very positive," he told Sky News.
"It does seem as if we can now move forward and move to a much more permissive regime where we move away from many of those restrictions that have been so difficult for us."
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 08:00
Madrid's gay pride returns after Covid cancellation
Thousands of people danced, beat drums and waved flags through the streets of Madrid on Saturday as the Spanish capital's gay pride parade returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Many wore rainbow face masks at the parade, usually one of the world's largest LGBT pride events, which this year under Covid-19 restrictions did not feature the usual floats and had a limit of 25,000 attendees.
"I feel really happy because we have the space to protest to come out and demand respect for ourselves as human beings," said Catherine Lopez, 36.Local media reported it was the biggest public event in the city since before Spain imposed its first Covid-19 lockdown in mid-March 2020.
An LGBT police association cheered "the police are also proud".
A major theme of this year's parade was transgender rights. It had the slogan "Human rights are not negotiated, they are legislated: Integral Trans Law Now.
On Tuesday, parliament approved a draft bill that will pave the way for gender self-identification, the largest European country so far to consider the law.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 07:15
UK doctors want some Covid-19 measures retained after July 19
England should retain some coronavirus measures beyond July 19, when most remaining restrictions are due to be lifted, to help limit the spread of the disease, a doctors' union warned on Saturday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed last Monday that most restrictions in England will end on July 19, on what has been dubbed "Freedom Day".
However, on Thursday he said British people may have to continue taking some precautions, without giving details.
The British Medical Association wants people to continue using face masks and called for a renewed focus on ventilating properties after a sharp recent rise in Covid-19 cases, with 27,125 reported on Friday.
"This data coupled with some increases in hospitalisation suggests that it would be quite wrong from a public health interest to on July 19 remove all restrictions ... or to give the public the expectation that we will have a pre-Covid society where no one has to take any measures to prevent spread," Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair, told Sky News on Saturday.
Fully vaccinated people who have been in contact with a coronavirus sufferer will be free within weeks to carry on life as normal with no need to quarantine, The Times reported on Saturday.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 07:00
Italy breaks up fake EU Covid pass schemes
Italian police said on Saturday they had broken up a number of online schemes offering to sell fake European Union digital Covid-19 status certificates or purported coronavirus vaccines.
The investigation, coordinated by the cybercrime prosecutor’s office in Milan, showed that thousands of people were ready to pay for false certificates, a police statement said.
The EU on Thursday launched a digital Covid-19 certificate designed to help citizens travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism.
The certificate features a "QR" code, which indicates if a traveller has been fully vaccinated or has recently recovered from a Covid-19 infection or tested negative.
The police said they had seized control of 10 channels on the encrypted messaging service Telegram linked to anonymous accounts on marketplaces in the so-called dark web, through which it was possible to contact the sellers, who required payment in cryptocurrency.
Prices ranged from 110 to 130 euros ($130-155) for an "all inclusive" package of fake pass and purported vial of vaccine. Some buyers came from outside the EU.
"About 250,000 users had registered, and a hundred tried to interact with the sellers," said Gian Luca Berruti, head of the Milan tax police's cyber-fraud unit.
It is unclear whether any actual vaccine was handed over, but police said they had found several counterfeit Covid-19 certificates.
These contained false identification data, the specially generated QR code and the batch number of a first and second dose of vaccine.
Berruti said police had identified a number of suspects, but declined to disclose further details.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 06:45
US administers nearly 330 m doses of Covid-19 vaccines - CDC
The United States has administered 329,970,551 doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 383,067,560 doses, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.
Those figures are up from the 328,809,470 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by July 2 out of 382,636,520 doses delivered.
The agency said 182,109,860 people had received at least one dose while 156,982,549 people are fully vaccinated as of Saturday.
The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 06:30
Australian state reports drop in new Covid-19 cases; lockdowns ease in some areas
Australia's New South Wales state reported a fall in new daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, following two days of record 2021 infections, as officials implored Sydney residents to follow rules so they could end a lockdown next week.
Australia's most populous state recorded 16 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, data showed on Sunday, of which 13 were already in isolation. That was down from 35 new cases on Friday - the highest number of daily cases so far this year for that state - and 31 on Thursday.
"Whilst the numbers overnight are very encouraging, we know they have potential to bounce around.
The next few days are absolutely critical," NSW state premier Gladys Berejiklian told a press conference.
Australia has managed the coronavirus pandemic better than many other nations due to strict lockdowns, swift contact tracing and tough social distancing rules.
But an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant over the past few weeks has alarmed authorities amid a sluggish nationwide vaccination drive, and sent three state capitals into lockdown last week.
Sydney, the capital of New South Wales state and home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, has been particularly hard hit by the latest outbreaks of the Delta variant. Residents are half way through a two week lockdown.
"If people do the right thing, we have a greater chance of getting out of this in a timely manner," she said.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 06:15
Portugal to vaccinate 1.7 m in two weeks as Covid infections rise
Portugal said on Saturday it hoped to vaccinate a further 1.7 million people against Covid-19 over the next two weeks as authorities scramble to contain a surge in infections caused by the more contagious Delta variant.
Cases in Portugal, a nation of just over 10 million, jumped by 2,605 on Saturday, the biggest increase since February 13., taking the total cases since the pandemic began to 887,047.
New cases are being reported mostly among unvaccinated younger people so daily coronavirus deaths, currently in single digits, remain well below levels in February, when the country was still under lockdown after January's second wave.
Portugal has fully vaccinated around 35% of its population, and those aged 18 to 29 can start booking vaccination appointments on Sunday.
In a statement, the vaccination taskforce said it would use all installed capacity to vaccinate 850,000 people per week over the next 14 days to "protect the population as fast as possible" due to the "rapid spread" of the Delta variant.
Around 70% of cases in Portugal are of the Delta variant, which was first identified in India but has led to a wave of new infections worldwide.
Reuters
July 04 2021 - 06:00
'The govt has blood on its hands': State blamed for 'ineptitude' on Covid-19
Professor Shabir Madhi, who was dumped from the ministerial advisory committee in a purge of those whose advice was unpalatable to the government, said the slow rollout was the latest example of its preference for dogma over science.
His comments, in an interview with the Sunday Times, were echoed by other leading health scientists and coincided with a record daily rise in Covid-19 infections on Friday.
About 58% of the 24,270 new cases were in Gauteng. Scientists say a similar infection rate is imminent in other provinces.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 96,896 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 26,485 new cases, which represents a 27.3% positivity rate. A further 175 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,507 to date. Read more: https://t.co/MbNpEUWvwN pic.twitter.com/aq8Cm5NakX— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 3, 2021