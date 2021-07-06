South Africa

Bail revoked in Australia for ex Nelson Mandela Bay water polo coach Dean Carelse

Australian police allege he used Instagram to ‘groom’ children

06 July 2021 - 08:13 By Michael Kimberley

He allegedly created an Instagram account under the alias “Taylor Brooke” and then used it to chat to and groom children.

This new information, which came to light on Friday, has put former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelse behind bars in Queensland after his bail was revoked by an Australian court the next day. ..

