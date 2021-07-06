Bail revoked in Australia for ex Nelson Mandela Bay water polo coach Dean Carelse
Australian police allege he used Instagram to ‘groom’ children
06 July 2021 - 08:13
He allegedly created an Instagram account under the alias “Taylor Brooke” and then used it to chat to and groom children.
This new information, which came to light on Friday, has put former Nelson Mandela Bay teacher and water polo coach Dean Carelse behind bars in Queensland after his bail was revoked by an Australian court the next day. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.