South Africa

IN PICTURES | Violent riots and looting grip KZN and Gauteng

12 July 2021 - 13:33 By TimesLIVE
Thousands of Alexandra residents looted grocery shops, bottle stores and furniture shops in the Pan Africa Mall in Johannesburg, on July 12 2021.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Widespread protests have erupted across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with shops looted and stores and vehicles torched.

A man caught looting inside a Cambridge Food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, is arrested by a police officer on July 12 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The rioting was sparked by protests around the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

People flee after looting a Cambridge Food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021. Violent protests have been seen throughout the country following the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

On Monday, cabinet decided to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to deal with the protests and criminality.

People flee after looting a Cambridge Food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on July 12 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A looter caught inside a Cambridge Food store in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, is arrested on July 12 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A police officer walks through a looted store in Vosloorus on July 12 2021.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
People looting a shop in Durban flee from a police officer on July 12 2021 as riots continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
People believed to be supporters of former president Jacob Zuma burned and looted shops in Durban on July 12 2021.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A burned truck blocks a road in Durban on July 12 2021 as protests continued over the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A torched vehicle abandoned on a road in Durban on July 12 2021.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

A violent mob set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus alight on Monday morning (July 12 2021), and then looted and vandalised the building. Many people, including children, were seen stealing groceries from the fire-damaged buildings.

