IN PICTURES | Violent riots and looting grip KZN and Gauteng
12 July 2021 - 13:33
Widespread protests have erupted across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, with shops looted and stores and vehicles torched.
The rioting was sparked by protests around the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.
On Monday, cabinet decided to deploy members of the military in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to deal with the protests and criminality.
A violent mob set Naledi Mall in Vosloorus alight on Monday morning (July 12 2021), and then looted and vandalised the building. Many people, including children, were seen stealing groceries from the fire-damaged buildings.