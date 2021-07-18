South Africa

Four burnt bodies - not 50 - found in torched KZN hardware store: SAPS

18 July 2021 - 20:55 By TimesLIVE
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, during looting in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. File picture.
A fire engulfs Campsdrift Park, which houses Makro and China Mall, during looting in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. File picture.
Image: Reuters/Sibonelo Zungu

Police on Sunday dismissed reports that dozens of bodies had been found in a burnt-out store on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

One publication said on Sunday that 50 bodies were found in the hardware store in Mzimkhulu. There were also claims on social media the body count was up to 70.

According to the claims, the deaths took place during violent clashes and looting last week, with the store being burnt while looters were inside.

However, Col Brenda Muridili, commenting on behalf of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS), said that the death figures were grossly exaggerated.

"On Thursday and Friday, four bodies were found at Bhejane Hardware in Mzimkhulu. An inquest docket was opened," she said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Most read

  1. 'Gogo, uyaphi?' - 'disappearing granny' has the internet in stitches South Africa
  2. Filthy messages in hundreds of foreign bottles washed up on SA beaches South Africa
  3. Got a new TV or fridge in the past few days? Bheki Cele wants to see the ... South Africa
  4. What you said: Action should be taken against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla & others ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'They saved the whole shop with cooking oil!': But three centres lost ... Consumer Live

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
‘They were slipping like crazy’: Smart cooking oil stunt saves Shoprite from ...