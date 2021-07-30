South Africa

Security complex withdraws enforced Covid-19 vaccination rule after SAHRC steps in

30 July 2021 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
The SAHRC has intervened to protect the rights of security guards who do not want to get Covid-19 vaccines. File image.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

A bid to make Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory for security guards living at a lifestyle estate in Gauteng has been foiled due to the intervention of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The SAHRC said it held “fruitful talks” with the Bondev Property Management Company on Thursday.

A circular had been issued to security guards at the Midstream Estate Barracks in the City of Ekurhuleni, who live in communal living quarters at the estate.

“In the circular, the property management company had threatened to terminate the lease agreement of tenants who declined or refused to be vaccinated by September 1,” said the human rights monitoring group.

“After engagements with the company, the matter has been resolved amicably, without anyone having to move out of the barracks or being forced to be vaccinated.”

The commission said while its stance was pro-inoculation to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic, the withdrawal of the circular allowed employees an opportunity to make an informed choice.

“While choice underscores its approach, the commission wishes to emphasise that many lives can still be saved if the residents of this country take every opportunity to get vaccinated.

“This is the responsible thing to do to ensure that we honour the memory of those who have succumbed to the virus, while laying the foundations for a speedy normalisation of our economy and our way of life.

“These are matters that are firmly in our collective hands.”

TimesLIVE

