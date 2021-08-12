Planning to apply for the unrest temporary relief scheme? Here’s five things you need to know before you do

Employees who are unable to work due to the closure of workplaces as a result of the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be paid out by the government.

This is according to employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi, who announced a temporary scheme aimed at giving relief to “vulnerable workers” affected by last month's looting and unrest.

The rampant unrest was initially linked to the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Here is what you need to know about the temporary relief scheme:

What is a temporary relief scheme?

The scheme is aimed at giving “vulnerable workers” financial relief.

It will be reviewed by the minister every two weeks on the advice of the Unemployment Insurance commissioner.

Who qualifies for the scheme?

Nxesi said the relief will be given to those who are unable to work due to the closure of workplaces as a result of the unrest.

How does one apply?

To avoid any in-person employee applications, an employer who has had to close their business as a result of the unrest, must apply for the relief fund on behalf of their employees.

To do so, the employer must meet the following requirements:

It must register and be registered with the UIF.

The employer’s closure must be directly linked to the destruction, damage or looting of its workplace.

It must confirm in writing or electronically that it accepts the terms of the scheme.

It must provide details of the destruction or damage to, or looting of, its workplace and submit documentary proof of a report to the SA Police Service and proof that a case has been opened with a case number.

If insured, the employer should also submit proof of submission and acknowledgment of receipt of the insurance claim.

How much will be paid out?

Nxesi said if businesses are closed and employees are unable to work as a result, their income will be calculated at the rate of a sliding scale (38%-60%) based on their monthly salary.

The remuneration to be taken into account in calculating the relief is capped at a maximum amount of R17,712 per month.

If income replacement falls below R3,500, the worker must be paid a replacement income equal to that amount.

Despite the above calculation, the gazette states the minister can, if financial considerations dictate, determine a flat rate for the financial relief.

How will the remuneration be paid out?

An employee may only receive temporary financial relief if the total of the relief together with any additional payment towards relief or salary is not more than the remuneration that the employee would ordinarily have received for working during that period.

All payments will be directly into the employee's bank account, unless the commissioner approves payment to the employer under certain conditions.