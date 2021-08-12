South Africa

WATCH | Molefe, Koko & corruption: President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to state capture commission

Deepa Kesa Multimedia producer
12 August 2021 - 06:00 By Deepa Kesa

President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the head of state. The inquiry started off by questioning Ramaphosa on why all ANC party corruption cases had not been brought to book.

Ramaphosa touched on former Eskom executive Matshela Koko's allegation that Ramaphosa interfered in the utility's decision to dismiss him.

Koko alleged that the interference was motivated by an outstanding R1.4bn penalty fee due to Eskom by Optimum, which Koko was pushing to recover.


Ramaphosa told the commission that he suggested to then-president Jacob Zuma to appoint Brian Molefe as the Eskom CEO, but he denies that he knew about any Gupta links to Molefe, or that the Guptas had recommended to Zuma a year earlier that Molefe be appointed as Eskom CEO.

His testimony will continue on Thursday.

