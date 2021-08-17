South Africa

IT glitch prompts two-day shutdown of Gauteng school registrations

17 August 2021 - 10:55 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says technicians are working to restore the online registration system as soon as possible. File photo.
Image: TimesLIVE/Nico Gous

The 2022 online admissions website for state schools in Gauteng will shut down for 48 hours.

This is “due to an emergency fix that has to be urgently applied on the system”, the education department said on Tuesday.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Our technicians are working around the clock to resolve this emergency.”

This year the department has split the application process into two phases. Phase 1 applications are for parents and guardians whose children are currently in grade 7 at a public school in Gauteng and will be going to grade 8 in 2022.

Phase 2 applications will begin on September 13 and will focus on parents and guardians whose children will be going to grade 1 or grade 8 in 2022 but are not in a public school in Gauteng. 

