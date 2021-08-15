Schools leave no pew unturned in their bid to accommodate pupils
From dining halls to churches, that’s how primary schools are maintaining distance
15 August 2021 - 18:41
Several primary schools in SA are using dining halls and churches to accommodate pupils, while simultaneously complying with the 1m social distancing requirement.
Among these is Klein Mier, about 25km from the Namibian border and 40km from the Botswana border...
