Joburg clinic staff scramble after robbers steal computers

In what has become a spate of burglaries targeting health centres, two more Johannesburg clinics have been broken into, with assailants making off with computers that contain patient medical records and medicine stock records.

At the weekend the Shanty Clinic in Orlando West and the Thulamntwana Clinic in Kanana Park, Orange Farm, fell victim to burglars.

In a statement, the City of Johannesburg said security staff were overpowered and tied up. A security guard at Thulamntwana was rescued by neighbours on Sunday morning and a guard at the Shanty Clinic helped his colleague when he reported for duty.

“The stolen computers contained patient information, medicine stocks and registrations. Both clinics will not be able to function optimally as staff will have to revert to manual operations that will slow consultation processes,” the city said.

The two incidents happened only a few days after the Bosmont Clinic was broken into on August 31. Computers, scanning machines and other equipment was stolen.

Other items that were damaged include doors and medicine cupboards that were smashed. The medication room was also vandalised.