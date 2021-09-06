Joburg clinic staff scramble after robbers steal computers
In what has become a spate of burglaries targeting health centres, two more Johannesburg clinics have been broken into, with assailants making off with computers that contain patient medical records and medicine stock records.
At the weekend the Shanty Clinic in Orlando West and the Thulamntwana Clinic in Kanana Park, Orange Farm, fell victim to burglars.
In a statement, the City of Johannesburg said security staff were overpowered and tied up. A security guard at Thulamntwana was rescued by neighbours on Sunday morning and a guard at the Shanty Clinic helped his colleague when he reported for duty.
“The stolen computers contained patient information, medicine stocks and registrations. Both clinics will not be able to function optimally as staff will have to revert to manual operations that will slow consultation processes,” the city said.
The two incidents happened only a few days after the Bosmont Clinic was broken into on August 31. Computers, scanning machines and other equipment was stolen.
Other items that were damaged include doors and medicine cupboards that were smashed. The medication room was also vandalised.
Councillor Eunice Mgcina, the mayoral committee member for health and social development, urged anyone with information to contact the police as soon as possible.
“Clinics are integral to the wellbeing of communities and these burglaries are really concerning, especially because there is a threat to our security personnel as well.
“This is an unacceptable situation as it is costly both to the city and to the communities that these facilities serve,” she said.
She urged communities to help safeguard community assets like clinics, substations and reservoirs — all of which provide much-needed services.
“We are grateful to the neighbours who helped rescue one of the security guards. Clearly we need community involvement as well to protect these community assets and facilities because it should be a shared responsibility.”
TimesLIVE