South Africa

SA records 5,372 new Covid-19 cases and 282 deaths in 24 hours

07 September 2021 - 20:15 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 5,372 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 282 coronavirus-related fatalities.
SA recorded 5,372 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 282 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Image: 123RF/perig76

SA recorded 5,372 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, along with 282 coronavirus-related fatalities.

This means that there have been 2,829,435 total cases to date and 83,899 deaths, according to the latest NICD figures.

Of the new cases, KwaZulu-Natal was still the worst-hit with 1,348 confirmed new infections. The Eastern Cape recorded 1,287, the Western Cape 948, the Free State 581 and Gauteng 457.

According to the NICD, there were 302 new hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now in hospital to 11,429 countrywide.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Get Covid-19 vaccine or please quit, Zimbabwe tells government workers

Government workers in Zimbabwe who do not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19 should resign, its justice minister said on Tuesday.
News
8 hours ago

Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12-million Sinovac vaccine shots

Brazil's federal health regulator Anvisa on Saturday suspended the use of over 12-million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac ...
News
2 days ago

Chilean health regulator approves CoronaVac use among children over age 6

The Chilean health regulator on Monday approved the Covid-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd for use in children over 6 years of age
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Beyond three months: teacher assistants finally get clarity on their future News
  5. Chorus of complaint over composer Lebo M’s Joburg property News

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...