'I'm tired,' says Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu ahead of cross-examination in murder trial

Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu arrived in court on Friday panting and seemingly out of breath.

Ndlovu is accused of a string of crimes relating to her allegedly killing six people, and plotting to kill seven others, allegedly to cash in on insurance policy claims.

She is expected to be cross-examined by prosecutor Riana Williams at the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

She arrived in court accompanied by a large police contingent. She sighed, folded her arms and bowed her head as she sat down in the dock.

“I'm tired,” Ndlovu told journalists.

She said she was feeling better than she did on Thursday. At the end of proceedings, Ndlovu had told officers after the adjournment that she was in pain and would not make it to the police van via the stairs. This led the officers to use the public elevator to escort her from the third-floor courtroom.

