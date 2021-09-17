South Africa

'I'm tired,' says Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu ahead of cross-examination in murder trial

17 September 2021 - 09:58
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is set to be cross-examined today.
Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is set to be cross-examined today.
Image: Nomahlubi Sonjica/TimesLIVE

Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu arrived in court on Friday panting and seemingly out of breath.

Ndlovu is accused of a string of crimes relating to her allegedly killing six people, and plotting to kill seven others, allegedly to cash in on insurance policy claims.

She is expected to be cross-examined by prosecutor Riana Williams at the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court.

She arrived in court accompanied by a large police contingent. She sighed, folded her arms and bowed her head as she sat down in the dock.

“I'm tired,” Ndlovu told journalists.

She said she was feeling better than she did on Thursday. At the end of proceedings, Ndlovu had told officers after the adjournment that she was in pain and would not make it to the police van via the stairs. This led the officers to use the public elevator to escort her from the third-floor courtroom.

TimesLIVE

SEE MORE:

U-turn as defence for Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu declines to call her brother to the witness box

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has dropped one of the two witnesses she had planned to testify in her defence this week.
News
3 hours ago

RECORDED | Alleged life insurance killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu back in the dock

The former police officer who stands accused of killing six of her relatives for life insurance payouts, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, is on Thursday back ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in undercover footage

More undercover footage has been revealed showing alleged “killer cop” Rosemary Ndlovu telling a hitman and an undercover cop how easy it is for her ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station in ... South Africa
  2. Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  4. A look into Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s 'rocky relationship' with murdered lover ... South Africa
  5. ‘Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity’, says alleged killer cop South Africa

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony