'Provincial baby shower' planned for MaShelembe after TV show heartbreak

Just days after her husband informed her that she should accept his pregnant mistress as his second wife on national TV, Makhosazana “MaShelembe” Shelembe has something to be excited about.

This comes after MaShelembe was reduced to tears on the most recent episode of Mnakwethu, a show where men ask for help to introduce polygamy to their wives.

Her husband Bheki Langa dropped the bombshell – that his mistress was pregnant and that he already paid lobola for her – and informed her that she would have to accept the second wife.

Now a group of KwaZulu-Natal women are planning a “spectacular” baby shower for her, complete with a spa treatment, transport in a luxury vehicle from her home in Nqutu, near Dundee, to Durban and gifts for the baby.

The baby shower, a drive-through and gift drop, will take place at Durban's Botanic Gardens on September 26.

The driving voice behind the “provincial baby shower” is former journalist Ncumisa Ndelu, who calls herself “an ordinary woman with a big voice”.

“I did not want her last memory of the month of September to be what we all saw on TV, and second I wanted her to know that I saw her, I heard her and I love her.”

Ndelu contacted Shelembe after Shelembe's heartbreak moved SA viewers, who were angered that Langa had not even finished paying lobola for her.