South Africa

Alcohol industry welcomes lifting of ‘irrational’ restrictions

01 October 2021 - 11:34
The alcohol industry has welcomed the return to normal sales regulations. Stock photo.
The alcohol industry has welcomed the return to normal sales regulations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Cathy Yeulet

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday night to lift alcohol trade restrictions, saying the government has finally shown an understanding of the industry's plight.

With the move to level 1, liquor traders are permitted to sell alcohol under their normal licensing requirements before 11pm.

Alcohol may not be sold during curfew hours and consumption is not allowed in public spaces.

Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadi said: “The government has finally shown its understanding for the sector’s dire plight by lifting the irrational restrictions on the sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption on weekends.”

The association said previous restrictions had “only encouraged the illicit alcohol industry and further damaged the legitimate enterprises struggling under the weight of these irrational measures.

“It had also damaged the supply chain. The recent unemployment figures released by Stats SA could not be ignored.”

Salba CEO Kurt Moore said: “As a country we are facing record unemployment levels, with total employment in SA decreasing from 9,652,000 in March to 9,566,000 in June.

“We need to curb further economic losses and start to return the economy to some level of normality.

“The alcohol bans have caused extensive job losses and income cuts within the alcohol value chain. Moreover, existing evidence indicated the poor and those at the lower end of the earnings distribution had been disproportionately affected by the economic backlash of the pandemic, mainly among labourers, warehouse and retail staff.”

The alcohol industry reiterated its support for public education and awareness efforts to encourage vaccination and encourage behaviours that prevent infections, such as social distancing, wearing masks and regular use of sanitisers.

Moore said Salba members are actively encouraging their employees to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Alert level 1 is here, SA - here's how your life may change under the new restrictions

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged more eligible adults to help the fight against Covid-19 by vaccinating at public and private health facilities.
News
5 hours ago

Mass gatherings allowed as Ramaphosa moves SA back to lockdown level 1

The last time SA was under level 1 was between March and May this year.
Politics
18 hours ago

We could save 20,000 lives, says Ramaphosa as he pleads for SA to vaccinate

As President Cyril Ramaphosa moved SA to lockdown level 1 from Friday, he announced that the health department was gearing up to issue mandatory ...
Politics
16 hours ago

IN FULL | Level 1, vaccines, booze, curfew and gatherings: Ramaphosa's address to SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that SA would move back to lockdown level 1
Politics
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your money in October South Africa
  2. ‘Yeah, right!’ — What you said about the EFF’s plan to build RDP houses in ... South Africa
  3. Young and unemployed? Here’s how to apply for one of 287,000 vacancies as a ... South Africa
  4. Maths 'Einstein' Phakeng gets new role at top UK university South Africa
  5. Support us or face our wrath at the polls, Shembe faction warns ANC News

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed