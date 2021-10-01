Alcohol industry welcomes lifting of ‘irrational’ restrictions

The SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday night to lift alcohol trade restrictions, saying the government has finally shown an understanding of the industry's plight.

With the move to level 1, liquor traders are permitted to sell alcohol under their normal licensing requirements before 11pm.

Alcohol may not be sold during curfew hours and consumption is not allowed in public spaces.

Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadi said: “The government has finally shown its understanding for the sector’s dire plight by lifting the irrational restrictions on the sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption on weekends.”

The association said previous restrictions had “only encouraged the illicit alcohol industry and further damaged the legitimate enterprises struggling under the weight of these irrational measures.