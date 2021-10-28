‘You were in London but claim to be a revolutionary?’ — Mboweni’s throwback snap gets Twitter buzzing

“During apartheid, you were in London? Then you claim to be a revolutionary?”

This is one of the remarks from social media users who reacted to a throwback pic posted on Twitter by former finance minister Tito Mboweni.

The retired minister this week traded in his cooking snaps for a picture of his young self, taken in 1985 in the UK.

“Who is this fellow? 1985 is the clue. In London,” Mboweni captioned the picture.