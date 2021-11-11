Patient allegedly commits suicide on hospital grounds after discharge

A 51-year-old patient who was referred to a psychologist after being brought to a hospital in the North West allegedly took his own life shortly after being discharged.

The provincial health department said it was “astounded, saddened and dismayed”.

The man was collected from Dithakwaneng village near Vryburg by Emergency Medical Rescue Services on Tuesday at about 10.50pm and admitted overnight to the Joe Morolong Hospital.

“He was then referred to a psychologist [on Wednesday] and got discharged the same day having been given a follow-up appointment.

“The patient was then discovered by a staff member hanging on the tree around the staff accommodation area at about 3pm.”

The department said the police were immediately alerted and transport arrangements were made for his family.

A debriefing session was held with affected staff.

MEC Madoda Sambatha sent a message of condolence to the family, offering psychological support.

TimesLIVE