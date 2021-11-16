South Africa

Gqeberha man shot twice while fighting off home invaders

Riaan Marais News reporter
16 November 2021 - 12:43
The suspects allegedly gained access to the house through a sliding door at about 2.40am on Tuesday, waking the homeowner in the process. Stock photo.
The suspects allegedly gained access to the house through a sliding door at about 2.40am on Tuesday, waking the homeowner in the process. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT

A Rowallan Park, Gqeberha, resident underwent surgery on Tuesday, hours after sustaining two gunshot wounds in the stomach while trying to fend off attackers during a home invasion.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Kabega Park police were investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after three men allegedly forced their way into the Deon Street home.

She said the suspects allegedly gained access to the house through a sliding door at about 2.40am, waking the homeowner in the process.   

“When he went to investigate, he was confronted by three unidentified males in his house. As he tried to ward them off, he was shot twice in his stomach,” Naidu said.

The man’s wife, who was also present during the shooting, sustained no serious injuries.

Jewellery, two TVs, two cellphones and the couple’s wedding rings were taken.

The husband was rushed to hospital for treatment.

On arrival at the house on Tuesday, The Herald was met by the victim’s wife.

“My husband was in surgery and I am still waiting to hear back from him,” the woman said, visibly shaken and emotional.

No arrests have been made yet.

HeraldLIVE

READ MORE:

Three armed robbers flee with cash after shooting employee in George

Three armed men made off with a substantial amount of cash after shooting a man in the leg during a robbery in George in the Western Cape on Monday ...
News
6 hours ago

Suretha Brits to serve 25 years for murdering her hotelier husband

Suretha Brits, charged with murdering her hotelier husband Leon, pleaded guilty to murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances on Monday.
News
22 hours ago

Mpumalanga MEC tells of hours-long ordeal at hands of 'kind, generous' hijackers

Speedy Mashilo says he was blindfolded and forced to reveal his pin number, but his abductors had meant him no harm
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  3. WATCH | How Rosemary Ndlovu threatened to kill cop’s son and tried to claim ... South Africa
  4. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  5. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources