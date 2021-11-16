Gqeberha man shot twice while fighting off home invaders

A Rowallan Park, Gqeberha, resident underwent surgery on Tuesday, hours after sustaining two gunshot wounds in the stomach while trying to fend off attackers during a home invasion.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Kabega Park police were investigating a case of house robbery and attempted murder after three men allegedly forced their way into the Deon Street home.

She said the suspects allegedly gained access to the house through a sliding door at about 2.40am, waking the homeowner in the process.

“When he went to investigate, he was confronted by three unidentified males in his house. As he tried to ward them off, he was shot twice in his stomach,” Naidu said.

The man’s wife, who was also present during the shooting, sustained no serious injuries.

Jewellery, two TVs, two cellphones and the couple’s wedding rings were taken.

The husband was rushed to hospital for treatment.

On arrival at the house on Tuesday, The Herald was met by the victim’s wife.

“My husband was in surgery and I am still waiting to hear back from him,” the woman said, visibly shaken and emotional.

No arrests have been made yet.

HeraldLIVE